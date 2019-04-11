Calgary Folk Music Festival lineup for 2019 includes Belle & Sebastian, the Strumbellas, Nathaniel Rateliff

The full lineup for the 40th Calgary Folk Music Festival was released Thursday with dozens of artists from around the world including Belle & Sebastian, Lucius, The Strumbellas and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

"Those are kind of our marquee artists," said Kerry Clarke, the festival's artistic director.

"But there's lots of other artists that are coming from all over the world."

All told, the four-day festival will feature 71 artists and bands, she said.

It runs from July 25 to 28 at Prince's Island Park.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, the festival will include a free stage with performances for anyone and everyone to attend — regardless of whether they bought a ticket.

"This year we've moved one of our stages to just outside the gates," Clarke said. "So it's a free stage that people can enjoy."

Here are some of the headliners set to perform at the festival's main stage.

The full festival lineup can be found on the Calgary Folk Music Festival website.