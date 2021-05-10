Listen to the Calgary Folk Festival's Asian Heritage Month playlist

The Calgary Folk Music Festival has stitched together a special playlist in honour of Asian Heritage Month in Canada.

On it are some artists who have played at the Folk Fest, held annually in Prince's Island Park. They include Kid Koala, a Chinese Canadian DJ and illustrator, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down and indie singer Haley Heynderickx.

Here's a selection of the songs from that playlist.

Listen to all 33 songs on the playlist right here:

CBC Calgary has partnered with the Calgary-based Asian Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that promotes the appreciation of Asian-Canadian participation in and contribution to Canadian society.

The foundation includes active involvement from more than 25 Asian-Canadian community groups in southern Alberta and over 200 volunteers in the development and delivery of its programs. See the calendar of virtual community events that are being featured by the Asian Heritage Foundation here.

You can find out more ways to celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Alberta, including through virtual music, film and more, right here.