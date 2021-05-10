Skip to Main Content
Listen to the Calgary Folk Festival's Asian Heritage Month playlist

The Calgary Folk Music Festival created a special playlist for Asian Heritage Month that features artists who have previously played in the festival.

Included are several artists who have played the summer festival

Haley Heynderickx, an indie singer, is featured in the playlist, and has played the Calgary Folk Music Festival before. (Submitted by Calgary Folk Music Festival)

The Calgary Folk Music Festival has stitched together a special playlist in honour of Asian Heritage Month in Canada.

On it are some artists who have played at the Folk Fest, held annually in Prince's Island Park. They include Kid Koala, a Chinese Canadian DJ and illustrator, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down and indie singer Haley Heynderickx.

Here's a selection of the songs from that playlist.

  1. Temple  by Thao & The Get Down Stay Down 
  2. New Girl — by Moscow Apartment 
  3. Oceans of Venus  by Dengue Fever 
  4. Non-Stop Dancing  by The Stylers 
  5. Skanky Panky  by Kid Koala 
  6. The Bug Collector  by Haley Heynderickx
  7. Your Dystopic Creation Doesn't Fear You  by Deerhoof featuring Awkwafina 

Listen to all 33 songs on the playlist right here:

CBC Calgary has partnered with the Calgary-based Asian Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that promotes the appreciation of Asian-Canadian participation in and contribution to Canadian society.

The foundation includes active involvement from more than 25 Asian-Canadian community groups in southern Alberta and over 200 volunteers in the development and delivery of its programs. See the calendar of virtual community events that are being featured by the Asian Heritage Foundation here

You can find out more ways to celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Alberta, including through virtual music, film and more, right here.

