Flames captain Mark Giordano named NHL's 1st star last week

Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel have been named the NHL's three stars for last week.

Giordano capped week with 2 goals and 1 assist in 800th career game

Mark Giordano had two goals and an assist in his 800th career NHL game, as the Calgary Flames lit up Arizona 7-1 for a fifth-straight victory. 1:28

Giordano, the Calgary captain, had three goals and five assists in a 4-0 week for the Western Conference-leading Flames.

The Toronto native capped his week with two goals and one assist in his 800th career game — a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, right, checks Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Jan. 9. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Binnington, a Richmond Hill, Ont. native, went 3-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average and .974 save percentage.

He posted a shutout in his first career NHL start — a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7.

Guentzel scored five goals in three games, including his second career hat trick on Jan. 11 against the Anaheim Ducks.

