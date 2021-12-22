Calgary Flames likely to pull out of new arena deal, says Calgary mayor

Calgary's mayor says the Calgary Flames intend to pull the plug on the events centre deal, meant to replace the iconic Saddledome in Victoria Park.

In a Twitter thread posted Tuesday evening, mayor Jyoti Gondek said she spoke with Murray Edwards, primary shareholder of Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corp (CSEC), who informed her about the future of the event centre project.

Gondek said since she was elected mayor, her office has been working with CSEC to mitigate any additional costs on the project.

After costs for climate mitigation and right of way issues for road and sidewalks were identified, which totalled $16.1 million, the mayor asked CSEC to contribute $9.7 million of that amount in addition to what had already been agreed on.

"Based on this gap, CSEC informed me they are walking away from our deal. On a project worth over $650 million, to have one party walk away for 1.5% of the value of the deal is staggering," tweeted Gondek.

"I wanted Calgarians to be the first to know. I am as disappointed as all of you that this is the way things are ending."

