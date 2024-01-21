Content
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

The 25-year-old from Golden, B.C., is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement.

A Calgary Flames hockey player turns with the puck and begins skating up ice.
Dillon Dube was selected by the Flames in the second-round of the 2016 NHL draft. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Calgary Flames player Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward from Golden, B.C., is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dube was not in Calgary's lineup for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound centre was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 NHL draft.

He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

