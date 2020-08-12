Calgary Flames postpone 50/50 raffle due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Calgary Flames have temporarily halted their online 50/50 game-day raffle due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The National Hockey League team announced the move Tuesday in an email sent to season ticket holders.

It says on its website that the online 50/50 has been postponed until further notice.

The Flames say the team will continue to work with its software partner to enhance the online 50/50 to ensure it delivers a positive experience for Flames fans.

The team didn't say whether the postponement was related to the problems experienced by the Edmonton Oilers, but Flames officials confirmed the two teams use the same software provider for their raffles.

Calgary Flames raffles have not seen the same level of interest or volume as last week's Oilers raffles, which led to problems after the server provider was overwhelmed.

Friday's draw for the Oilers hit more than $15 million. Tickets for that draw remain valid, but Alberta fans who want to void any ticket purchases have until noon Thursday to make those requests and get a refund before a final total is determined and a winning ticket is drawn.

The total for the last Flames 50/50 was almost $1.8 million, with the winner taking home half and the other half going to the team's community foundation.

The Flames had planned to host an online 50/50 draw for Tuesday's playoff game against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Edmonton.