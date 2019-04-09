Crews battle house fire in northwest Calgary

Fire crews battled a house fire in Sandstone Valley in northwest Calgary early Tuesday morning.

A neighbour called emergency crews at about 5:30 a.m. to report that a home on the 300 block of Sandstone Drive N.W. was in flames.

When crews arrived, flames and smoke were showing, said Batt. Chief Paul Frederick.

No one was in the house, which was appeared to be under renovation, he said.

There were no injuries. The single storey house was severely damaged, Frederick said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control by about 6:20 a.m.