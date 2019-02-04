Man tried to burn fake Christmas tree in fireplace, then fell asleep, triggering alarm at Calgary apartment
Fire department is reminding Calgarians that only wood should be burned in fireplaces
The Calgary Fire Department is reminding citizens that only wood should be burned in fireplaces. The message comes after a man triggered his apartment building's alarm system when he lit a fake Christmas tree on fire and then fell asleep.
The fire department responded to an apartment building on Southampton Drive S.W. around 12:45 p.m. Monday, after a 911 call came in from the building's alarm company.
Crews found smoke coming out of a fireplace on a third-floor apartment, where they quickly put out the fire. EMS assessed a man in his 40s but he wasn't taken to hospital.
The attempt to burn the fake tree had created an excessive amount of smoke and heat, which activated the buildings fire safety system — there were no smoke alarms within the suite itself.
The fire department said it's important to have working smoke alarms on every level of a home, and both inside and outside of bedrooms, as well as working carbon monoxide detectors.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | 3 crew members killed in CP train derailment near Field, B.C.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Enoch house gutted by fire started to keep warm, suffered 'demolition by neglect'
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.