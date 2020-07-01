Fire crews respond to explosion at home in southeast Calgary

Calgary fire crews say no one has been injured after an explosion in the southeast community of Copperfield on Wednesday afternoon.

"We responded to a 911 call for an explosion," said the Calgary Fire Department's acting District Chief Keith Stahl. "On arrival, our crews found damage immediately to the front of a single-family occupancy in the garage area."

Stahl said no fire was present when crews arrived.

"We actually brought in our technical rescue team to ensure that the structure was safe for re-entry," he said.

There is not yet a "solid determination" of what caused the explosion at this point, Stahl said.

"Nothing was suspected as being done inappropriately," he said. "They're continuing to investigate where the explosion came from."

There were individuals working in the house at the time, Stahl said. Those individuals were evacuated as a precaution, and Calgary police assisted with traffic control while fire crews attended the scene.