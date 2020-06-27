Fire crews respond to reports of explosions at southeast Calgary garage

Calgary fire and police crews responded to a garage fire in southeast Calgary Saturday morning after receiving reports from neighbours who said they heard explosions and gunshots.

Mike Lalande, acting inspector with Calgary police, said it was a routine call — until bullets stored in the garage started going off.

"We probably had about 100 pops from ammunition going off as well," Lalande said. "So as we were trying to evacuate, that was one of the challenges that we had."

Crews responded to the property, which is located on the 300 block of Whitney Crescent in the community of Willow Park, at about 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, responders were able to determine that there were batteries, ammunition, and propane cylinders in the garage. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and fire crews brought the fire under control with master streams.

Lalande said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"The resident believed that it was some lithium ion batteries that he had charging in the garage that possibly had exploded while they were charging," he said. "But that's unconfirmed."