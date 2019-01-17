Early-morning fire in Bankview forces 7 people from 2 homes

Occupants of two residences in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Bankview got an early wake-up call Thursday when a single-storey home caught fire.

Two people inside the home managed to get themselves out safely by the time firefighters arrived just after 3 a.m.

Five people also had to be evacuated from a neighbouring home.

Smoke was billowing from inside the home when firefighers arrived but crews were able to quickly knock the flames down, officials said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.