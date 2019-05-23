Fire damages veterans' apartment block in southwest Calgary

A fire in an apartment building in southwest Calgary early Thursday morning has left several residents out of their homes.

Fire crews were called to the apartment block on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue S.W. at 12:35 a.m., said said Batt. Chief Stu Laird.

When crews arrived, there were flames coming out of the top floor of the three-storey apartment block, he said.

Firefighters quickly knocked back the fire flames and kept the fire from spreading beyond the one unit.

The building, which is operated by the Alpha House Society, provides homes for veterans recovering from addiction.

One resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The building's 11 residents will have to be temporarily relocated because of smoke and water damage to the building.