Federal leaders' debate leaves some Calgarians underwhelmed

Clockwise from top left, Myles Nahal, Kalpana Mistry, Jennifer Clark, Mat Thiessen, Charlye Caldwell and Don Rausch, got together Monday night to watch the federal leaders' debate, which they felt was underwhelming.

A group of Calgarians huddled in front of a big screen television to watch the first major English language federal leaders' debate, but left feeling frustrated by the vague answers and lack of substance.

"There wasn't a lot of substance to it," said Mat Thiessen, a 23-year-old energy economics student at the University of Calgary, as he watched the debate in the runup to the Oct. 21 federal election.

"A lot of smoke and mirrors."

Thiessen joined five others who took in the debate at CBC Calgary on Monday evening.

At times, the group got into their own debate where there was praise, derision, agreement, disagreement and even a few eye rolls over the leader statements.

"They [would] just kind of go 'round in circles and there were a few areas where we really didn't get any real answers," said Jennifer Clark, a legal assistant and single mother.

Clark, who is a conservative-minded voter, wanted more answers from the party leaders around the issue of affordability and taxation.

She was hoping to get some clarity around the Liberals carbon tax and what it will mean for Albertans — if the Liberals are re-elected.

"I'd like to know, am I going to be getting any of that back or is it now going to go to my province, where is the carbon tax going to go?"

Clark admitted she was surprised Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer went right after Trudeau while side stepping the first question about defending Canadian values.

"I believe that the first statement he made, he should not have gone on the attack quite as much against Trudeau right away," she said.

"He should have answered the question because he [and] all of the party leaders are accountable to us," she said.

"There was no one … to me that stood out as somebody who I would 100 per cent back tonight … and I am a conservative," said Clark.

Thiessen agrees Scheer "came out a little strong" against Trudeau, but he says the Liberal leader needs to be called out for the brownface and SNC Lavalin scandals.

"I think these candidates should hold one another accountable on some of these issues," he said.

'Disillusioned'

Don Rausch, who spent his career in oil and gas working around the world, says the leaders' performances left a sour taste in his mouth.

"I was a little disillusioned by it, there wasn't a lot of substance," said Rausch, who is now retired.

"There is nobody saying how they're going to fix this. They're just giving away promises and nobody's saying how we're going to pay for this, how we're going to make life better for you."

Rausch says younger Canadians need job security, not handouts.

He was frustrated to hear Trudeau and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May push for the continuation of a carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Rausch feels Canadians are being disproportionately punished compared to people in other countries. He feels the Conservatives are on the right track with their pledge to repeal the carbon tax and use Canadian technology to lower global emissions.

"I love his [Andrew Scheer's] ideas about developing technology and transporting it around the world to help other places reduce their carbon footprints as well."

Undecided, still undecided

Kalpana Mistry, a semi-retired language tutor, said the leaders weren't given enough time to explain their policies and positions and there was too much cross talk.

"I think the time constraints were so narrow that it was hard for the candidates to get their points across. And especially when there was interruptions by the other candidates," said Mistry.

ANALYSIS | Trudeau and Scheer trade barbs but make few points

Mistry, who is still undecided, says the "old school" parties have had their chance and it's time for a change.

She enjoyed the moment when May seemed to beg God that Trudeau doesn't win another majority government.

"I think that I agree with her because there has just been too many broken promises on his [Trudeau's] part."

At the top of her list, Mistry identified Trudeau's failed pledge to reform the electoral system.

'Vague answers'

Myles Nahal is a second-year women's studies student at the University of Calgary and was disappointed with the debate.

"They gave very vague answers," he said.

"I don't think they addressed the reality that we're facing, economically, environmentally to get things done," said Nahal, who said he is still undecided.

He thought NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh performed best, particularly when he challenged Trudeau's record on climate change.

"I do think we are not doing enough, we're not doing bold enough moves [on the environment.]

"I think, as Canadians, we are privileged and we have to be a model to other countries to fight the climate crisis right now," he said.

Charlye Caldwell, who is studying journalism at SAIT, had a lot of unanswered questions after the debate.

"I feel like they danced around a lot of the questions," she said.

She wanted to hear more about the parties' plans to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

"I was just thinking that they were going to propose more plans and more steps of action regarding climate change," she said.

"A lot of them mentioned taking away fossil fuels and stop using fossil fuels but they didn't really say they're going to wean off of it, they didn't really mention what we're going to do in the meantime," she said.

As for Mat Thiesen, he felt none of the leaders stood up for Alberta, which he feels has been made to be an environmental pariah.

"When Elizabeth May talks about shutting down the oilsands. She's declaring war against me and my livelihood and my family's livelihood," he said.

