Fatal dog attack that killed senior leaves northwest Calgary community shaken

The neighbours of an 83-year-old woman who died after a dog attack Sunday in Calgary say they rushed in to help the woman moments after the attack, and held her while she waited half an hour for an ambulance.

Lane — who's full name CBC News has agreed to withhold — said he had known the woman for 26 years, and said she was a longtime resident of the community.

He said the woman went by the nickname Rusty, or Red, because of her auburn hair.

He said he heard a commotion outside, and left his home thinking he might need to break up a fight, when he found the woman choking on the ground.

He said he held her up while his wife called 911 and the dogs' owner brought towels to keep her warm.

Calgary police told CBC News the woman died Sunday afternoon after she was attacked by three dogs in the northwest community of Capitol Hill. A police spokesperson said that the woman was in a back alley gardening when the attack occurred.

Police said the dogs were owned by the woman's neighbour.

'A real go-getter'

"She did all her own yard work herself, really independent person. It just puts all of us to shame," Lane said.

"Just a real go-getter, really active person."

Police said in a statement that neighbours tried to help and that the owner of the three dogs was able to remove them from the scene before officers arrived. Officials have not released any information about the breeds of the dogs.

"I've seen the dogs before, and I had no idea that they could become so aggressive," Lane said.

"When I saw them, they looked fine to me in the backyard."

Police said the city has seized the dogs and the animals will be held during the investigation. Criminal charges or fines could be laid, and the dogs could be put down.

'She had a beautiful smile'

Georgia Jaw lives in a house near where the attack took place. She said the older woman would wave and smile when she drove past, and the woman was often out trimming her hedges and tidying her yard.

"She had a beautiful smile. Just really nice," said Jaw.

The house next door to the victim's was silent by Monday morning.

Sean Goebel, who lives a few houses down from where the incident happened, said he often saw a man walking the leashed "big, strong, powerful dogs," but said he didn't know the man had three dogs. He thought he had only two.

Goebel said he saw bylaw services arrive first. He said it was quiet and he didn't realize an emergency had happened.

"You worry that sort of thing — I mean, it's just a few houses down — you worry it could happen to you," he said.

A City of Calgary spokesperson said a criminal investigation is underway and they are unable to provide further details, as it would compromise the integrity of the investigation.

They also offered their deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and loved ones.

"We can share that the animals have been seized, and there is no current community safety risk."