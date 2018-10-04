Charges likely to be upgraded after victim dies following serious assault in Calgary

Police expect charges against a man accused in a serious assault at the Calgary Drop-In Centre last month will be upgraded after the victim died on Thursday.

Officers were called to 1 Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 21 for reports of a serious assault.

Tyler Scott Ryan Lindsay, 36, of no-fixed-address was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The victim, Vinh Duc Chung, 63, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died on Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police said in a release it is unknown if the two knew each other or what a motive was for the assault. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 23, when police anticipate the charges will be upgraded to second-degree murder.

The was the 12th homicide of the year in Calgary.