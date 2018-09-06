Skip to Main Content
Calgary Farmers' Market unveils plan for 2nd location in city's northwest

The Calgary Farmers' Market unveiled plans on Thursday for a 50,000-square foot facility in the city’s northwest. It will be the organization's second location in the city.

New location will be in Greenwich across highway from WinSport

The Calgary Farmers' Market is building a second location. It's in northwest Calgary across the highway from Canada Olympic Park. (Calgary Farmers' Market)

"We will be the first world-class, year-round market to have a second location and we're ecstatic about bringing our vendors' incredible products to a new area of Calgary," said board president Rod Bradshaw at an event at the existing location, on 77th Avenue S.E. just off Blackfoot Trail.

Calgary Farmers' Market West will open in the spring of 2020 in the Greenwich area currently under development, across the Trans-Canada Highway from the WinSport facilities.

The new location will have al-fresco style shopping spaces and dining areas with an outdoor mezzanine, private event space, and indoor and outdoor play spaces.

"Calgary Farmers' Market West will transport you to old New York with the spirit of the Rocky Mountains," Bradshaw said.

"Our second location will offer an engaging experience in a welcoming space to eat, connect and be entertained in al-fresco style shopping and dining areas."

There will be a pop-up market at the new site on Sept. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. featuring food vendors, live entertainment and a petting zoo.

The market is accepting applications online for new vendors until Sept. 30.

An artist's illustration shows what the new Calgary Farmers' Market West will look like when it's completed in the Greenwich area of northwest Calgary in 2020. (Calgary Farmers' Market)

