Real police investigating apparent home invasion by fake officers

Calgary police are investigating an apparent home invasion on Thursday afternoon that saw two people dressed as officers force their way into a home.

Police — the real variety — were called to the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. about 4:15 p.m. for reports of a home invasion after two people claiming to be police forced their way into a home.

"The residents challenged the validity of the suspect's claims and a brief confrontation occurred before the suspects fled," reads a release from police.

"At this time police believe this may have been a random incident."

Police say if you are unsure when dealing with an officer, you should ask to see photo identification, or you can call 911 or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.