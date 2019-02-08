Real police investigating apparent home invasion by fake officers
Police — the real variety — were called to the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. about 4:45 p.m. for reports of a home invasion after two people claiming to be police forced their way into a home.
Calgary police are investigating an apparent home invasion on Thursday afternoon that saw two people dressed as officers force their way into a home.
"The residents challenged the validity of the suspect's claims and a brief confrontation occurred before the suspects fled," reads a release from police.
"At this time police believe this may have been a random incident."
Police say if you are unsure when dealing with an officer, you should ask to see photo identification, or you can call 911 or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.
