Portraits, curling and fancy hats: Calgary entertainment this weekend

It's International Women's Day weekend and the local arts and entertainment scene is bringing no shortage of events to help celebrate all things womankind in style — especially if you love curling, crokinole, fancy hats and fancy portraits.

Portraits of women by women

The Glenbow Museum opens a new exhibition Friday called: Ladylikeness: Historical Portraits of Women by Women. It features almost 200 years of portraiture from 1768 to 1960 — both amateur and professional, drawn from the Library and Archives of Canada and the Glenbow's own collection.

Historically, women made portraits of other women to document family, express friendships, assert status and bestow patronage and to establish professional artistic careers. The curators of the exhibition are giving a tour Friday at 7 p.m.

Also Friday at the Glenbow, there's a lunch hour tour devoted to all the risk-taking, forward-looking and creative women included in the Mavericks exhibition, also on right now, who helped propel Alberta in a new direction. The Mavericks tour is titled Mavericks: An Incorrigible History of Alberta.

The Torchettes and women's day at Studio Bell

If you're looking for a more musically focused celebration of International Women's Day then head to Studio Bell for a performance by the Torchettes — they're a Calgary based group that mixes a '60s rock-and-roll sound, with a grungy edge, and they're headlining the International Women's Day Weekend events at the NMC.

In addition to their live performances, they'll be joined throughout the weekend by a host of Calgary musicians, including Bebe Buckskin, Amy Nelson, Yolanda Sargeant, Kate Stevens and more. There will also be DJs and dancers, a female choir, photo exhibition and marketplace. All of that is included with your admission to the NMC.

Femme for All

Andie Taven's Ambiguous Affection, screening during the Femme for All evening to celebrate International Women's Day. (Andie Taven)

The people behind Femme Wave have teamed-up with the Calgary Public Library, Wordfest, the Queer Arts Society and others — to curate an entire evening of activities at the Memorial Park Library Friday, called Femme For All.

The lineup includes musical performances, visual art, short films, literature, a panel discussion on Women in Music and more. Femme for All is free for all, and it runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

That takes the hat

Check out a two-day Freeform Hat Making workshop at cSPACE this weekend, where you can make your own felt cloche. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

Calgary Milliner Melissa Cole is holding a two-day Freeform Hat Making Workshop at cSPACE this weekend. That's right, you can learn to make your own fancy hat, specifically a freeform Felt Cloche.

That's one of those classic, bell-shaped women's hats; they were were popular in the '20s and '30s (remember, Singing in the Rain where Gene Kelly jumps into Debbie Reynolds' car? She was wearing a cloche when that happened).

They're keeping the classes small, and you have to pay for your hat making materials and Melissa Cole's time. But this is definitely something different that will get you out of the house this International Women's Day weekend.

Croki-curl

Try Crokicurling at Bowness Park this weekend, the sport that combines curling and crokinole. (Public City Architecture)

How about something outdoors?

Are you familiar with the Great Canadian parlour game Crokinole?

Bowness Park has combined old fashioned Crokinole with that favourite Canadian sport, curling. They've set-up a Croki-curl rink for teams to try out this winter.

If you want to give this all-new, all-Canadian outdoor, winter game a try, you can check it out at Bowness Park.

Diversity at work and in the arts

On Friday afternoon, Fort Calgary is hosting an International Women's Day panel discussion from 4-7 p.m. about Diversity and inclusion in the workplace, in the arts and on Screen. The talk is being hosted by the Calgary chapter of the Directors Guild of Canada and Women in Film and Television Alberta.

