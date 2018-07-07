'Fun but also dangerous': Calgary emergency rooms busy during Stampede, data shows

Emergency departments in Calgary are preparing for an influx of patients over Stampede.

City emergency departments see more patients during the popular 10-day outdoor event — which began Friday — many of whom suffer from substance-related conditions or physical injuries, said Dr. Eddy Lang, Alberta Health Services Calgary zone emergency medicine head.

An average of 800 adults come in for treatment each day during the year, but during Stampede that rises to around 950, he said.

"It is important to note a lot of victims of Stampede alcohol violence are young — late teens, early 20s," Lang said. "Stampede is fun but also dangerous.… There are dangers of drinking a lot of that people need to be aware of."

He recommends Stampede-goers arrange a designated, sober driver and to watch their alcohol consumption.

Lang's doctors have found patients also often arrive after 9 p.m. MT, putting a further strain on resources — so much that additional staff must be brought in.

"We have a part of the emergency department called the minor treatment area, and what we're looking at is to add an extra physician to help with the lacerations and sewing that has to occur during that period of time," Lang said.

2017 study also showed increase in ER visits

Another emergency room physician, Dr. Charles Wong, did a study released in 2017 that showed a distinct increase in ER visits during Stampede.

Complaints of lacerations increased by 12.4 per cent and of blunt trauma by 19.4 per cent, while substance abuse-related diagnoses increased by 23.9 per cent, the research found.

Wong's research team compared the average daily data for the Stampede dates to the 21 days immediately preceding and following the event from 2013 to 2015, inclusive.

Parade marshal Mark McMorris waves during the 2018 Calgary Stampede Parade in Calgary on July 6. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

They also noted marked increases in ER visits at nighttime and by men, and the increases were most pronounced near Stampede grounds and local bars.

"The results were quite striking. We see a number of things that do not occur at other times of the year," Lang said.

More patients, he said, are arriving with serious alcohol intoxication, alcohol poisoning and trauma.

He said they're seeing major trauma, too, such as people who are involved in car accidents or who fall off things and get hurt badly hurt, as well as broken bones.

AHS's study noted no differences in hospital-reported complaints of sexual assault, head or neck injury or limb injury, among other categories.