Heat wave pushes Alberta past all-time high electricity demand

The historic heat wave that has settled over Western Canada is pushing Alberta past its all-time high demand for electricity.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Electric System Operator said it's believed the current record of 10,822 MW, set in December 2019, will be surpassed today.

While the provincial power grid operator could not officially confirm the record had been surpassed, AESO's website showed the current grid load as 11,396 MW shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

The all-time record has also been surpassed in Calgary.

At 3 p.m., Calgary saw a load of 1,723 MW, according to ENMAX's website, breaking the all-time summer record of 1,692 MW set in August 2018, and the all-time winter record of 1,653 MW set in December 2013, the utility company confirmed.

"We did surpass our all-time summer record … and it continues to climb," said ENMAX spokesperson Gina Sutherland.

The temperature near the Calgary airport was 33 C at the time.

WATCH | How to keep your house cool.

The entire province is under a heat warning, with temperatures expected to peak around 40 C mid-week.

Temperatures and power demand are continuing to rise, and demand is expected to peak between 5 and 7 p.m. MT.

Leif Sollid, communications manager for AESO, said the grid is continuing to meet demand but it will help if people conserve power during that high-use period.

"Don't do your dishes right after dinner. Yeah, if you can avoid using major appliances, turn off lights … all that collectively can make a difference," Sollid said.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said Alberta is expected to be the hottest place in Canada on Tuesday.

"This is absolutely connected to climate change … our baseline has shifted," she said.