Two injured after fall from cliff in Edworthy Park
A woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s were taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition after falling in the area known as Dead Man's Cliff.

CBC News ·
EMS say they took two people to hospital from Edworthy Park on Wednesday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

Two people are in hospital after falling off a cliff in Edworthy Park, in southwest Calgary. 

EMS says they responded early Wednesday morning after two people were injured in an area known as Dead Man's Cliff.

A woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s were taken to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.

EMS said getting to the people was a challenge.  

