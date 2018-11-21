New
Two injured after fall from cliff in Edworthy Park
A woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s were taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition after falling in the area known as Dead Man's Cliff.
A woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition
Two people are in hospital after falling off a cliff in Edworthy Park, in southwest Calgary.
EMS says they responded early Wednesday morning after two people were injured in an area known as Dead Man's Cliff.
A woman in her late teens and a man in his early 20s were taken to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.
EMS said getting to the people was a challenge.
