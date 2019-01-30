Police investigate death at northwest Calgary hotel

Police were still on scene Tuesday night while they wait for further details on a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning.

The call came in at around 6:50 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Motel Village in northwest Calgary.

Police said the cause of death was not yet known, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the scene where the body was found was blocked off until more information is known. Police continue to investigate.