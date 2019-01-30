Skip to Main Content
Police investigate death at northwest Calgary hotel

Police are holding the scene while they wait for further details on a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning.

Call came in around 6:50 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Motel Village

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
Police are investigating a death at the Econo Lodge in northwest Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

Police were still on scene Tuesday night while they wait for further details on a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning.

The call came in at around 6:50 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Motel Village in northwest Calgary.

Police said the cause of death was not yet known, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the scene where the body was found was blocked off until more information is known. Police continue to investigate.

