Police investigate death at northwest Calgary hotel
Police are holding the scene while they wait for further details on a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning.
Call came in around 6:50 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Motel Village
Police were still on scene Tuesday night while they wait for further details on a suspicious death that happened Tuesday morning.
The call came in at around 6:50 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Motel Village in northwest Calgary.
Police said the cause of death was not yet known, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
As of Tuesday night at 10 p.m., the scene where the body was found was blocked off until more information is known. Police continue to investigate.
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.