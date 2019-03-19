Duplex fire sends 2 kids to hospital with elevated carbon monoxide levels
Calgary Fire Department wants smoke and CO alarms installed, maintained and regularly tested in every home
Two children were sent to hospital for observation after an overnight fire in a Calgary duplex where it's believed there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.
Emergency officials say firefighters found smoke and a small fire in the kitchen of one of the units when they arrived at the scene in a southeast neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m., but the flames were quickly snuffed out.
Two adults and four children had previously made it to safety, while a woman in the neighbouring unit also got out without injury.
The children were sent to hospital due to elevated carbon monoxide levels from smoke inhalation.
The fire is still being investigated and officials say the family will be displaced from their residence.
The Calgary Fire Department says in a statement about the fire that it would like to see smoke and CO alarms installed, maintained and regularly tested in every home.
