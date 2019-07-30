Routine fire inspection alerts Calgary police to major drug-trafficking operation

Four people face numerous criminal charges after police seized almost $175,000 worth of drugs from three Calgary residences following a tip from a fire inspector.

In March, police were called to a house in the 100 block of Paramount Drive N.W. when a fire inspector noticed drugs and drug related items believed to be consistent with drug trafficking in the home.

After a lengthy investigation, police carried out a search warrant at the home and three other addresses, discovering drugs worth more than $174,450, including:

2.12 kilograms of methamphetamines.

667 grams of cocaine.

54 grams of fentanyl.

59 MDMA pills.

Liang Ho Chiu, 23, Pit Sing Chiu, 52, Amy Zhi Liang, 51, and Nathaniel Hung Wong, 22, each are charged with several drug-trafficking related charges.