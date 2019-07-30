Routine fire inspection alerts Calgary police to major drug-trafficking operation
Four people face numerous criminal charges after police seized almost $175,000 worth of drugs from three Calgary residences following a tip from a fire inspector.
Searches at 4 addresses turn up almost $175K worth of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA
In March, police were called to a house in the 100 block of Paramount Drive N.W. when a fire inspector noticed drugs and drug related items believed to be consistent with drug trafficking in the home.
After a lengthy investigation, police carried out a search warrant at the home and three other addresses, discovering drugs worth more than $174,450, including:
- 2.12 kilograms of methamphetamines.
- 667 grams of cocaine.
- 54 grams of fentanyl.
- 59 MDMA pills.
Liang Ho Chiu, 23, Pit Sing Chiu, 52, Amy Zhi Liang, 51, and Nathaniel Hung Wong, 22, each are charged with several drug-trafficking related charges.
