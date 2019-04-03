Victims in northeast Calgary double homicide named

Two men who were shot and killed in northeast Calgary have been named by police.

Calgary police say the victims of Wednesday's attack were Jasdeep Singh, 25, of Calgary, and Japneet Malhi, 22, of Airdrie.

Identification was confirmed through autopsies, which have yet to be fully completed, police said.

The police homicide unit is still investigating what it is calling a targeted double homicide.

As previously reported, officers were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Wednesday after shots were fired in the 2400 block of 37th Avenue N.E., adjacent to Barlow Trail.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. (Calgary Police Service )

Police found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was severely injured and later died in hospital.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify a vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is a dark coloured, four-door, 2002 to 2006 Nissan Altima with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the general police line at 403-266-1234.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.