Police seek info after 2 men killed in northeast Calgary shooting

Two men were killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary early Wednesday morning and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired in the 2400 block of 37th Avenue N.E., adjacent to Barlow Trail.

"Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle," police said in a release. "One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was severely injured."

The second man died later in hospital.

Investigators are focused on a black Mercedes SUV in the parking lot shared by the Mazaj Lounge and Burger King.

What appeared to be a bullet hole was visible in the windshield of the SUV.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the general police line at 403-266-1234.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.