Police seek info after 2 men killed in northeast Calgary shooting
One victim declared dead at the scene, another died in hospital
Two men were killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary early Wednesday morning and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired in the 2400 block of 37th Avenue N.E., adjacent to Barlow Trail.
"Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle," police said in a release. "One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was severely injured."
The second man died later in hospital.
Investigators are focused on a black Mercedes SUV in the parking lot shared by the Mazaj Lounge and Burger King.
What appeared to be a bullet hole was visible in the windshield of the SUV.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack.
Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the general police line at 403-266-1234.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.