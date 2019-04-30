Bodies believed to be missing mom and toddler found west of Calgary
Calgary police say suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending
Two bodies believed to be those of a mother and her toddler who went missing on April 16 have been found west of Calgary in Kananaskis.
Calgary police said the bodies were found early Monday.
The disappearance of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, was being treated as a homicide.
"The investigation led officers to a heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek located off Highway 40, where the bodies were discovered," reads a news release.
"Autopsies are expected to begin today. Formal identification of the deceased will be done by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death of both victims is not expected to be released."
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending. They said the suspect will not be identified until he is formally charged, but that he is the same person taken into custody two weeks ago.
While police did not identify the man at that time, Robert Leeming spoke to reporters and said he was the man who was taken into custody and remained a suspect.
Leeming owned the townhouse where Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter were living.
Police had been searching in the area of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and East Kananaskis, but were hampered due to recent snowfall.
They said no further information would be released until the suspect is formally charged and the bodies identified.
