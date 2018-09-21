Skip to Main Content
Dog bite sends 10-year-old girl to Calgary hospital

Calgary's Animal and Bylaw services are investigating after a dog bit a young girl in the face.

Calgary Animal and Bylaw services have taken over an investigation after police responded to a dog bite incident on Thursday. (CBC)

Calgary's Animal and Bylaw services are investigating after a young girl was bitten in the face by a dog on Thursday. 

Police were called to the 100 block of Martinwood Court northeast at about 4:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but she's in non-life threatening condition.

So far, there isn't any information about the breed of the dog. 

