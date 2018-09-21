Dog bite sends 10-year-old girl to Calgary hospital
Calgary's Animal and Bylaw services are investigating after a dog bit a young girl in the face.
Calgary's Animal and Bylaw services are investigating after a young girl was bitten in the face by a dog on Thursday.
Police were called to the 100 block of Martinwood Court northeast at about 4:30 p.m.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but she's in non-life threatening condition.
So far, there isn't any information about the breed of the dog.
