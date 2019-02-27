2 men charged in connection with dog attack on Calgary woman

Two men have been charged in connection with a dog attack that left a woman in her 60s recovering from her injuries.

She was walking near the intersection at 88th Avenue and 52nd Street N.E. on Jan. 27 when a large black dog approached.

As she tried to get away, the woman fell and the dog attacked, police said in a release.

Two more dogs then joined the attack, leaving the woman with bites and lacerations.

Several witnesses intervened, fighting off the dogs with snow brushes and pulling the woman to safety.

The dogs ran away, but were later seized by police and Calgary Community Standards officials. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated and released.

After police put out a request for witnesses to come forward, investigators laid one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm against Satnam Dhaliwal, 31, and Dharmender Khosa, 26.

They are scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

The dogs are still in the custody of Calgary Community Standards and are under review.

Police thanked members of the public for their help with the investigation.