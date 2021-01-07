Doctor from Calgary zone latest health-care worker to die from COVID-19

A doctor from the Calgary zone has died of COVID-19.

"I'm profoundly saddened to hear that an Alberta physician has died of COVID-19," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in an emailed statement on Thursday. "This death was among the 25 deaths reported to Alberta Health yesterday."

Alberta Health confirmed the man was from the Calgary zone and that he was in his 70s, but said no further information would be provided due to patient confidentiality.

Shandro said the infection did not occur in the workplace.

The Alberta Medical Association says it is saddened by the news.

"For physicians, we have all contemplated the possibility of losing colleagues to the virus and what we have dreaded has come to pass," wrote AMA president Dr. Paul Boucher in an emailed statement.

"We grieve with the families, loved ones and care teams touched by this loss and offer our deepest condolences."

The death is the third Alberta health-care worker brought down by COVID-19 — the first announced just three days ago.

The two other deaths were workers in long-term care facilities.

"The deaths now are likely still stemming from the surge we saw before Christmas," said Craig Jenne, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Calgary.

"We do have to remember that if cases are up, things like hospitalizations lag behind by several weeks and fatalities lag even behind hospital admissions."