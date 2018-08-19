David Milgaard says thank you to Catholic prison ministry volunteers

It's been more than two decades since David Milgaard was released from prison after serving more than 20 years for a rape and murder he didn't commit.

But he hasn't forgotten about a group of volunteers who helped him make it through his time in jail.

And for that, Milgaard said thank you over the weekend to a group of prison ministry volunteers at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Calgary.

"I believe in what they're doing, I believe in the difference it makes in a prisoner's life," he said.

"It's very important that people have an opportunity to do something different than just live inside a penitentiary trying to let time go by … It's important just to have someone there as a friend that's willing to help you just talk about life in general. It's a good fill, it's fresh air for them."

In 1970, at the age of 17, Milgaard was wrongfully convicted of the sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Gail Miller.

He spent 23 years in prison before being exonerated and released.

David Milgaard says having volunteer visitors can be important for those serving time in prison. (James Young/CBC)

Milgaard's story is also referenced in the Tragically Hip song, Wheat Kings.

Larry Fisher was later arrested in Calgary and convicted in 1999 of Miller's murder. Fisher was sentenced to life in prison and died in custody in 2015.

Milgaard said he had several volunteers visit him while serving time.

"It was just a way of myself being taken, actually being made like a second family to these people. I looked forward every time to when they would come, it was a special blessing to have in my life, to have these people visit with me and to make a difference."