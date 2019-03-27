Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Calgary's northwest
Police say the cyclist was still in critical condition Thursday morning.
Incident happened late Wednesday evening
A cyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday evening, said Calgary police.
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near Eighth Avenue and 19th Street N.W., said Staff Sgt. Sarah Roe of the Calgary Police Service.
Roe said the vehicle hit the cyclist and the driver remained on scene until police arrived. Speed or alcohol aren't believed to be factors, but police will be investigating, she said.
The cyclist, whose age and gender were not available, was still in critical condition on Thursday morning, Roe said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.