Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Calgary's northwest

A cyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday evening, said Calgary police.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near Eighth Avenue and 19th Street N.W., said Staff Sgt. Sarah Roe of the Calgary Police Service.

Roe said the vehicle hit the cyclist and the driver remained on scene until police arrived. Speed or alcohol aren't believed to be factors, but police will be investigating, she said.

The cyclist, whose age and gender were not available, was still in critical condition on Thursday morning, Roe said.