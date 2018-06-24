Cyclist sent to hospital after crash involving vehicle in southeast Calgary
The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable, police say.
Man believed to be in his 60s suffered head injuries
A cyclist believed to be in his 60s was rushed to hospital Sunday morning after suffering head injuries in a crash on Deer Run Drive at Deermeade Road S.E.
EMS spokesman Nate Pike said the crash involved the cyclist and a vehicle, and happened just before 10:30 a.m.
The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition. Calgary police said he was later upgraded to stable.
No other injuries were reported.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 1 dead in northeast Calgary house fire
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Bow River access closed in Calgary due to intense rain
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance