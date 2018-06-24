Skip to Main Content
Cyclist sent to hospital after crash involving vehicle in southeast Calgary

The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable, police say.

Man believed to be in his 60s suffered head injuries

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
A cyclist believed to be in his 60s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a vehicle in southeast Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

A cyclist believed to be in his 60s was rushed to hospital Sunday morning after suffering head injuries in a crash on Deer Run Drive at Deermeade Road S.E.

EMS spokesman Nate Pike said the crash involved the cyclist and a vehicle, and happened just before 10:30 a.m.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition. Calgary police said he was later upgraded to stable.

No other injuries were reported.

