Retirement of senior Calgary prosecutor 'a loss to the legal community'

From prosecuting some of southern Alberta's most notorious crimes to training FBI agents, Jonathan Hak is retiring as one of Calgary's most senior and universally respected lawyers in the criminal bar.

Hak has been with the Crown's office for the past 30 years.

"You always knew you were in for a fight with Jonathan but you always knew you were in for a fair fight," said senior defence lawyer Kim Ross on Friday, the day of Hak's retirement.

"It's not just a loss to his office, it's a loss to the legal community as a whole."

'Great integrity'

Hak prosecuted many high-profile criminal cases, including recently the Manyshots brothers, who kidnapped and raped a teenager for hours before she was able to escape. And Tamara Lovett, who was convicted of criminal negligence causing death for failing to take her dying son to a doctor.

Alain Hepner was defence counsel on both of those cases and says Hak has "great integrity."

"I didn't always agree with him. We'd agree to disagree frequently and fought it out accordingly. But we could finish the case, shake hands and go for a beer — that was the nice thing," said Hepner.

The respect Hak has earned from his courtroom adversaries likely comes from his philosophy on prosecutions.

"I feel very strongly that the role of the prosecutor is to find the truth and then to seek a just result once you know that truth," said Hak. "And because of that, I've never viewed it as a 'we've got to convict this guy.' I just think we always have to do the right thing and the right thing should be: let's find out what actually happened."

FBI training

Calgary's Chief Crown prosecutor Sue Kendall offered Hak thanks for "his many years of stellar service."

"His hard work, dedication and skill inside and out of the courtroom are an important part of the Calgary Crown office," said Kendall. "He will be sorely missed professionally and personally."

Hak could often be spotted at the Calgary Courts Centre with his ID hanging around his neck from an FBI lanyard that he picked up sometime in the past five years during his time as an instructor at the academy in Quantico, Va.

An expert in forensic video analysis, Hak has been instructing at law enforcement agencies across North America for years in the area of technology law.

Though he's retiring from the Calgary Crown's office, Hak will continue to work, expanding his teaching career overseas, where he'll be working with law enforcement in the U.K., Singapore, Hong Kong and Italy.

Home base for Hak will be in The Hague, where his wife will be working at the International Criminal Court.

Ryan Love murder

Though there are many recent examples of headline-making cases Hak had prosecuted, he calls the 1990 Ryan Love murder case the "highlight" of his career.

Love was 18 years old in 1990 when he fatally stabbed a 23-year-old Banff cab driver, Lucie Turmel, for the $130 she'd earned that night. The victim bled out on the street after Love stabbed her more than a dozen times and stole her taxi.

"It was the first case in Alberta where the only evidence against the defendant was DNA evidence," said Hak.

"It was a true whodunnit, not a single witness or confession or anything that could say this is the right guy. It was all DNA evidence."

Love was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 20 years. He has since been released.

Daniel Tschetter case

Hak also prosecuted Daniel Tschetter, a Calgary-area truck driver who killed five family members — including three children — in December 2007 when his concrete-mixer truck slammed into the back of their vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

That case will stick with Hak "because of the enormity of the tragedy but also because of the approach that was taken during that case and that is prosecuting him for homicide rather than the usual criminal driving offences."

Tschetter was convicted of five counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

It would be impossible to know how many victims and victims' family members Hak has dealt with over the past three decades, but he says it's been an "honour and a privilege" to work with them.

"Spending time with them and shepherding them through very emotional tough prosecutions, I really enjoyed that time and that's a really important role for the Crown as well," said Hak.

Though tough and fair, Hak is also known for a dry sense of humour, intentionally back-handed compliments and self-deprecating quips, including his reaction to the kind words being shared on his last day in the Crown's office.

"It's nice to have that kind of a reputation as opposed to 'thank god, we're glad he's leaving.'"