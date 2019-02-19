Calgarians reminded to 'take it easy' after more than 400 crashes over long weekend

Snow stopped falling early Monday after dropping more than 10 centimetres across Calgary over the long weekend, but Calgarians headed back to work are still being reminded to drive with caution.

Calgary police said between 4 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Monday, there were 399 non-injury collisions around the city, and 34 injury collisions.

Of those, 38 crashes happened on Family Day, eight of which caused injuries.

Calgary Roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy said crews are working on Priority 1 routes such as Glenmore and Crowchild as part of the city's seven-day snow plan, but that drivers should still be careful.

"We'd just like to remind citizens you're probably going to still see some snow on those routes so be mindful, especially at the intersections," McGeachy said.

"We are laying down gravel for traction but we just want to remind people to take it easy, especially in the morning commute on Tuesday. You know, we're out there getting things laid down but we need the temperature to come up a little bit for our chloride to be more effective."

Extreme cold hasn't helped

He said recent extreme cold temperatures haven't helped, but with temperatures predicted to rise slightly this week, the calcium chloride anti-icing solution is more effective at preventing snow and ice from accumulating.

A snow route parking ban remains in effect after being put in place on noon Monday, meaning motorists who don't move vehicles parked on designated streets risk being handed a $120 fine.

The parking ban will remain in place for 72 hours — or until called off by the city — and applies to all Priority 2 roads and streets marked by a blue sign with a snowflake. Vehicles not moved can also be towed.

Calgary has been in a deep freeze in recent days thanks to an extended cold snap that has been blanketing nearly the entire province, however warmer temperatures are forecast for this week.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of –3 C in Calgary and low of –8 C with periods of snow, followed by a high of –6 C on Wednesday and a low of –18 C.

During snow route parking bans, Calgary Parking Authority offers free parking from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and accessible parking zones are exempt from bans.

Downtown and business improvement areas only ban parking overnight — parking is allowed on those routes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

More info on the ban and what addresses are affected is available on the city's website.