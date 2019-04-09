Thieves steal from Calgary father and toddler who died 7 months apart, family says

On the day Craig Morrison's loved ones were preparing for his funeral, just seven months after his daughter died, someone broke into his northeast Calgary home and stole items that had belonged to the father and toddler, his family said.

The items included Morrison's motorcycle and the child's clothing.

"How could you be so cruel?" said Tammy Morgan, his sister.

Calgary police confirm they are investigating. No charges have been laid.

Two-year-old Brielle Morrison suffered fatal injuries in August 2018. In the days after her death, Morrison spoke with CBC News about the loss of his daughter, whom he called "daddy's little buddy."

He said the child had been in the care of her mother and her mother's boyfriend when she was injured.

Brielle, who split her time between both parents, was airlifted to hospital from her mother's home in Cardston on Aug. 2 and died four days later in her father's arms.

In an interview last year with CBC News, Craig Morrison described his daughter as 'daddy's little buddy.' His family says he was never the same after she died. (Tammy Morgan)

RCMP have confirmed the major crimes unit is investigating the girl's death but would not release details of her injuries.

After Brielle died, Morrison shut down, says Morgan.

In recent weeks, Morrison stopped communicating with friends and family. Neighbours reported seeing him parked outside his northeast Calgary home, crying in his truck.

Morrison died two weeks ago.

The family believes they'll eventually learn the death was due to a drug overdose.

"He lost Brielle, he gave up, one hundred per cent," said Morgan. "He just couldn't handle it. It was awful."

Craig Morrison's motorcycle is one of the items stolen from his home, according to his sister, Tammy Morgan. (Tammy Morgan)

On Sunday, one of Morrison's friends stopped by to check on his home and found the garage had been kicked in. Security footage showed three people going into the house that night.

The thieves broke in on the same day of the private family viewing of Morrison's body.

"There they were, helping themselves," said Morgan. "They took everything."

Morrison's motorcycle was stolen.

The thieves even looted Brielle's room and stole some of her clothing and a shadow box.

Morgan says she found at least one of the items for sale online.