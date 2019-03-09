Skip to Main Content
New

Canadian Pacific train derails in southeast Calgary

There is no word yet on the number of cars involved or what they are carrying.

Cars left the tracks near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E. about 9:20 a.m.

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
The incident happened near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

A CP Rail train has left the tracks in southeast Calgary. 

The incident happened about 9:20 a.m. Saturday near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E.

Police say no injuries were reported. It is not yet known how many cars were involved or what they are carrying. 

Police are redirecting traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Calgary Fire Department referred calls to CP Rail.

CP Rail was not immediately available for comment. 

The incident happened near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E. (Google Maps)

