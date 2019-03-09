Canadian Pacific train derails in southeast Calgary
Cars left the tracks near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E. about 9:20 a.m.
A CP Rail train has left the tracks in southeast Calgary.
The incident happened about 9:20 a.m. Saturday near Ogden Road and 50th Avenue S.E.
Police say no injuries were reported. It is not yet known how many cars were involved or what they are carrying.
Police are redirecting traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Calgary Fire Department referred calls to CP Rail.
CP Rail was not immediately available for comment.
UPDATE: Due to an ongoing incident, Ogden Rd at 50 Ave SE, the NB lanes are blocked. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://t.co/iEsBvmWoid">pic.twitter.com/iEsBvmWoid</a>—@yyctransport
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.