Coyote that attacked people in northwest Calgary destroyed, city says

An unusually aggressive coyote that was believed to be responsible for several attacks on people in a far northwest Calgary neighbourhood has been destroyed.

The city says a contractor captured the coyote on Tuesday night, confirmed it was the animal in question, and killed it.

At least three attacks in the community of Nolan Hill have been reported over the past few weeks.

In two instances, the victims needed hospital care after being attacked.

"As stated previously, the coyote in Nolan Hill was uncommonly bold and aggressive," city spokesperson Kaila Lagran said in an email to CBC News.

"Citizen safety is the No. 1 priority. The city supports and encourages peaceful co-existence with coyotes through public education and, if needed, proactive management."

She said the city has had great success with its hazing program to limit the number of negative human-coyote interactions, but those efforts weren't successful with this particular coyote.

From January to June this year, the city has received 20 per cent fewer coyote complaints to 311 than during the same period last year, Lagran said.

Tips to stay safe around coyotes

Having a healthy urban coyote population is an important ingredient of biodiversity in Calgary, the city says, especially in helping control the population of rodents and other wildlife.

The city's website offers the following tips for good coyote-human relations:

Enjoy all wildlife from a distance.

Never feed coyotes or leave pet food (including bird seed) outside.

Be mindful of where your children are and don't leave them alone.

Carry a loud whistle or other noisemaking device in areas that have coyotes.

Throw all garbage in park containers and pick up after your pet.

Always leash your dogs in on-leash parks. In off-leash areas, if coyotes are present or in the area, keep your dogs leashed. Shorter leashes keep dogs safer.

Keep your cats indoors.

Pick up dog feces.

​Close/block areas under porches, decks or steps if you're having issues with them in your yard.

If you run into an aggressive coyote or one approaches you, the city suggests:

​Do not turn away or run.

Scare it by shouting and waving your arms.

Bang sticks or clang pots together at the animal.

Maintain eye contact and back away slowly.

"You might want to carry a loud whistle or some noisemaking devices when you're out and about," said Lincoln Julie, integrated pest management lead for Calgary's parks department. "Most importantly, be vigilant in the community."

Last year, 311 received more than 1,500 reports of coyote sightings in the city.