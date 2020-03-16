City of Calgary declares a state of local emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Calgary has declared a state of local emergency in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Recreation centres, pools, arenas, Calgary Public Library branches have been ordered closed.

Restaurants and other buildings can stay open at half their legal occupancy or 250 people, whichever number is lower.

Grocery stores, public transit, shelters, casinos and the airport will remain also open, and offices will remain open but employees are being encouraged to work from home.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson, along with city manager David Duckworth and Mayor Naheed Nenshi held a media availability 8:45 p.m. MT Sunday to update Calgarians on the city's response to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 17 new cases were confirmed in the province, taking Alberta's total up to 56.

The province announced all K-12 schools, preschools and post-secondary institutes will see classes cancelled indefinitely and child-care centres will be closed.

This is a developing story. More information to come...