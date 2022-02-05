Coutts, Alta., border demonstration enters Day 8 amid other planned Alberta protests

An ongoing protest impeding travel to the United States border enters Day 8, while police anticipate several other demonstrations to take place around Alberta Saturday — all in solidarity with anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in Ottawa.

Protesters at the border town of Coutts, Alta., are staying put, after a plan made earlier this week to vacate the site and head north to a protest in Edmonton was scrapped.

Vocal supporters remaining near the border eventually influenced organizers to change course. Among them was Calgary-based street pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was previously charged with breaking health regulations.

"This movement is snowballing. You've seen the effects," said Marco Van Huigenbos, one of the organizers of the southern Alberta convoy and a town councillor for Fort Macleod, Alta.

For a time, the demonstration blockaded both lanes to the Canada-U.S. border, prompting RCMP to issue a statement saying it is unlawful to wilfully obstruct the highway, citing Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

WATCH | Many locals support Alberta border blockade despite disruptions:

Many locals support Alberta border blockade despite disruptions Duration 2:09 The border blockade near Coutts, Alta., has disrupted the lives of many locals, including stopping shipments of livestock feed from the U.S., but many residents still support the demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions. 2:09

On Friday, lanes to the border opened and closed intermittently, with protesters moving in to block southbound traffic on Highway 4 on at least one occasion.

One protester told CBC News at the time that the move was made because not enough progress was being made toward the group's goals of lifting pandemic mandates.

On Saturday morning, some protesters gathered just north of Coutts, near the town of Milk River, Alta., while others rode south on horseback toward the border.

Some have also moved north and plan to demonstrate at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, or at multiple other pop-up protests around the province this weekend.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett said the ongoing protest in southern Alberta has been hard on residents in his village.

"It's not just hard on my residents. It's hard on small farmers, and people who have to ship across this border," he said.

Protesters have been gathering near the Canada-U.S. border are sometimes blockading traffic in both lanes. (Nassima Way/Radio-Canada)

The demonstration is tied to an ongoing national protest that organizers call the Freedom Convoy. Initially, it began to push back against federal rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated truckers that took effect Jan. 15.

Since launching late last month, the rally has grown to include other protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and other public health measures, and they have settled in Ottawa for over a week.

Due to the protest violating its rules on violence and harassment, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe said Friday that it would stop payments to the organizers of Freedom Convoy 2022 and refund donors directly.

A spokesperson with GoFundMe confirmed to CBC News on Saturday that it had also removed a fundraiser specifically intended to benefit the Coutts border protest.

Central Memorial Park protest

Local demonstrations to show support are scheduled across Canada Saturday.

In Calgary, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) says there will be extra security in place near the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in Calgary Saturday, in anticipation of another protest happening at Central Memorial Park.

Protestors have previously blocked the ambulance bay and harassed workers and patients accessing the centre, said union vice-president Bobby-Joe Borodey.

The Calgary Police Service said they were aware of the protest and would monitor and respond accordingly.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott previously told CBC News residents and health-care workers in the area have contacted him about harassment.

On Thursday, during a Facebook Live, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said a firm date to relax all public health restrictions will be announced next week.

That has been met with concern from some health experts, who have pushed back against that plan as Alberta's COVID-related daily death counts remain in the double digits.