Calgary councillors and MLAs finally connect

A behind-closed-doors meet and greet between Calgary city councillors and Alberta MLAs got underway Friday for the first time since the provincial election in April.

Several Calgary MLAs were missing, and Coun. Sean Chu said the city should have reached out sooner.

"I think that this should be done the first week when the new government was in and unfortunately that wasn't done," he said.

But Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the delay was about finding time.

"They've only been in office for three months but they've had a record-long sitting," Nenshi said.

"They're only in town on Fridays and so when the sitting was over before Stampede, we thought, let's jump on this opportunity."

Topics included the Green Line, municipal affairs and the city's budget.

Figure out shared priorities

Coun. Jyoti Gondek appreciated the opportunity to connect with MLAs.

"Every time you have a new government, you have to work together to figure out what your shared priorities are, and you have to work on sometimes convincing them of the things they might not be as aware of," Gondek said.

"At the same time, we need to respect that they have certain priorities that we might not understand, so it's going to be a lot of relationship-building and I'm very much looking forward to it."

United Conservative Party Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon says this was a chance to interact.

"An opportunity for us to connect with the city council and mayor and they will talk about the issues in Calgary and the area."