Calgary councillor uses expletive to describe Mayor Nenshi as meeting grows tense

The first meeting of the season found Calgary's city council in a particular fiery state after Coun. Sean Chu described Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's behaviour using an expletive.

"I asked a question to the clerk. You don't have to be so bitchy," Chu said. "I'm sorry for saying that."

The scene emerged out of last week's request by Coun. Jeromy Farkas, supported by Chu, to establish a "blue book standard" — an online account of tax-dollar spending by the city.

Farkas and Chu brought forward the motion after last week's council deadline, meaning it would require a two-thirds vote of council to add it to Monday's meeting.

Discussion surrounding whether the motion should be added to the agenda quickly devolved after Nenshi asked the council clerk to "again" explain to Chu how the process worked.

Coun Chu uses the word "bitchy" in referring to a comment by <a href="https://twitter.com/nenshi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nenshi</a>. He apologizes for that after Coun Colley-Urquhart requests it. Chu then said Nenshi acts like a little kid. Welcome back folks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyccc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyccc</a> —@CBCScott

Chu would go on to withdraw the expletive, but proceeding comments from Nenshi chiding the personal attack drew the ire of Coun. Jyoti Gondek.

"Now you're calling out me not calling out someone else. This is the most ridiculous process to start a meeting that I've ever seen," Gondek said. "Maybe if we could all just grow up and be councillors, that would nice."

"And I would invite you to take the same advice," Nenshi said.

"Thank you for that," Gondek said, "thank you for ending that with another lecture."

The motion to add the item to the agenda as urgent was defeated, though it is likely to return to a future council meeting.