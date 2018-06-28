Committee to discuss which new communities should be built in Calgary

A city committee will discuss Thursday which new communities will be built in the coming years.

The City is recommending eight new communities be allowed on Calgary's outskirts.

The ones being selected meet the City's development plan and transportation policies.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi calls it "by far" the most important thing the city is currently working on.

He says limiting sprawl will save taxpayers billions of dollars but not every homebuilder will be happy with the decision.

"We're not used to saying to the development industry in this city, 'you don't win this one,' but in this case, the industry and council have been very good about working together, understanding right from the beginning that there are going to be winners and losers and determining how growth can best serve the city."

Most of the cost of the new communities will be funded by developers through levies.

But the recommendations also call for more than $70 million from the upcoming four-year budget, which will be paid through property taxes.

Stars on this map show where eight new communities are being recommended to be built on Calgary's outskirts. There are six stars as Glacier Ridge and Rangeview will have two communities in each. (City of Calgary)