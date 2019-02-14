Explosion blows bathroom door off hinges in northeast Calgary home

Fire officials say a hair dryer left plugged in created enough heat to cause a can of dry shampoo to explode in a northeast Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

A woman phoned 911 about 1 p.m. to report hearing an explosion on the second floor of her Coral Springs home.

She went upstairs to find a bathroom door had been blown off the hinges and some towels were on fire, which she put out.

When fire crews arrived, they found remnants of a small explosion and fire.

"The bathroom sustained damage to the door, cabinet and bathtub tiles as a result of the blast," reads a Calgary Fire Department press release.

"The investigation will now focus on the hair dryer to determine any possible malfunction of the appliance."

The fire department also shared some fire prevention tips, including:

Always unplug appliances such as curling irons, flat irons and hair dryers when not in use.

When done using appliances which create heat, place them on a hard, non-combustible surface and away from anything that can burn, until they have cooled down.

Use extreme caution with aerosol cans as they can cause a dangerous explosion if heated.

Always read the manufacturers instructions and warnings on all household products.

Ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home​.

