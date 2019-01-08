Community associations don't want to be 'left behind' as COVID-19 strains reserves

For community associations, some say right now it feels like they are drinking out of a fire hose.

There have been funding announcements for not-for-profit organizations, but Leslie Evans, the executive director of the Federation of Calgary Communities, said community associations (CAs) don't squarely fit in those opportunities.

"Once our vulnerable populations and those funding sources have been taken care of, we need to think about the other not-for-profits that are really knitting the social network of our community," Evans said.

Among the city's community associations, many are eyeing their funding runways. Evans said some have weeks or a handful of months of funding to get by as it stands with what is left in reserves.

That's because many operate buildings and facilities that normally take bookings from sports groups, Girl Guides, Scouts and charity events — you name it, it's happening down the road at your local community hall.

According to statistics published in a 2016 University of Calgary School of Public Policy paper,100 of 151 community associations operate facilities. These amenities can include meeting rooms, lounges, outdoor pools, community gardens, hall space — even hockey rinks.

"If we don't start addressing this funding gap now, we're just going to pay for it in the future," Evans said. "So it's really important that we find resources to help pay for the expenses that are happening in the absence of programs and hall revenues."

Taking things week by week

Evans said since the inception of Calgary's CAs, there have only been three or four instances where the city has stepped in and taken over community-owned buildings.

"That's not a bad stat," she said.

Lisa Boychuk is the treasurer at the Brentwood Community Association. She said they are taking it week by week.

Her association was supposed to have a casino fundraiser in April. All teams scheduled to use their arena have cancelled, their banquet hall will sit empty and refunds for various bookings are being processed.

"In terms of expenses, we know what our projections are, for our expenses, say till the end of June or July," Boychuk said. "We are fortunate enough to be able to weather the storm in the short term and not jeopardize the association or the facilities at all."

But as Evans highlighted, there's a lot of uncertainty right now with the measures in place to flatten the curve. It's unclear how long these groups will have to hang on with dwindling reserve money as Canada continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The McHugh House was moved and placed on a parcel of land in the Betline. Now it serves as a community hub and artist space. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

Peter Oliver with the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association said while they do operate McHugh House as a community and arts hub, there's enough going on outside of that building to help keep the group afloat.

"The last few weeks have really just been adjusting to the new normal," Oliver said. "I think the big thing for us is really going to be at the end of all of this, being able to really help be part of the reinvigoration of the community and activating public spaces and giving something really positive for people to come together and celebrate.

"Because I think people are really going to be looking for that at the end of all of this.

Volunteers still working hard

Of course, while many in-person community initiatives have stalled, there are still meetings happening between community volunteers and the City of Calgary on various planning and city-building projects — just online.

"New parks and different public spaces and revitalization projects continue to happen in the background, much in the same way they were before," said Oliver.

Larry Leach is the executive director of 12 Community Safety Initiative and former president of the Crossroads Community Association in the northeast.

Leach is the past president of the Crossroads Community Association and is still very involved. The association was going to do a "North Yeast Brew Fest" — but that won't go forward as planned because of the pandemic.

People immediately recognized 'need for connection'

"We're looking at maybe how can we do that online? And how does that look? And what are the logistics around that?" he said.

Many community-minded people see this difficult time as a time to make lemonade. And some, like Leach, believe Calgary will come out on the other side of this pandemic changed.

"I'm already feeling among my friends that are involved in other community associations … that feeling of, 'Man, isn't it going to be fantastic when we finally get together?'" Leach said. "One thing that I'm happy to see is that people quickly recognized their need for other people, their need for connection.

"As soon as it was gone and lost, they realized it right away. And that's exciting."