Spike in mail theft should be curbed after arrest of Calgary man on 52 charges, RCMP say
Police have see a significant increase in mail theft in Cochrane, Bearspaw and Springbank this year
Police hope a recent spike in mail theft in rural communities around Calgary and Cochrane will be quelled following an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Calgary man on Wednesday.
RCMP say there's been a noticeable increase in mail theft in the Cochrane, Bearspaw and Springbank areas this year, so an investigation was launched by members of the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit.
That resulted in the arrest of Mark Adam Forrest on outstanding warrants for 52 charges relating to mail theft, identity fraud, fraud, possession of stolen property, breaching conditions of release, and using stolen credit cards.
Additional charges are pending.
In a release, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said police believe the arrest will have "a significant effect" on mail theft in the area.
