Calgary Co-op gas bar employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a northeast Calgary gas bar has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a shutdown of the location for cleaning and new guidelines for the co-operative it's part of.



"We are following up directly with those potentially affected," said Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor in a statement posted to the organization's website Wednesday.



Keelor said it was the employee who came forward with the diagnosis.



As a result, the Village Square gas bar was closed for cleaning, staff were notified and Alberta Health Services was contacted, Keelor said.



"We have also implemented some new initiatives to ensure our stores continue to be a safe place for you to shop."



Those include limiting customers to one per family, directional signs on the floors of the grocery store and employee-customer physical distancing.