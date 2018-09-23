Stabbing outside downtown Calgary club leaves 1 in serious condition
Calgary police are investigating after a stabbing outside a nightclub Sunday.
The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. outside a club in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue S.W., police said.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious condition.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
With files from Tim Devlin
