Stabbing outside downtown Calgary club leaves 1 in serious condition

Calgary police are investigating after a stabbing outside a nightclub Sunday.

Police are investigating, and no one is in custody

Police are investigating after a stabbing in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue S.W. Sunday morning. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. outside a club in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue S.W., police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police tape surrounded the parking lot near this nightclub in the west end of downtown Calgary. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

With files from Tim Devlin

