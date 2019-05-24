Calgary students rally for the planet, asking 'Why study for a future we won't have?'

Dozens of Calgarians gathered on the steps of City Hall to demand government action on climate change Friday afternoon.

Similar climate strikes in more than 130 countries around the world took place under the Fridays for Future banner, calling on politicians and industry leaders to do more to stop global warming.

"I don't believe that the people who don't believe in climate change have any logic," said Day Kloetzel, one of the students at the rally.

"Climate change is real. There's lots of evidence already. I'm here because I want people to think the truth," she added.

Kloetzel was surrounded by other students who hoisted handmade signs with messages like, "Why Study For A Future We Won't Have?" and "The Earth Deserves Better."

Young Calgarians have participated in multiple climate action strikes this year, calling on decision makers to do more to ensure a healthy planet exists for generations to come. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Carbon tax concerns

Melanie Kloetzel, Day's mom, said she's particularly concerned about the direction Alberta's government is taking by repealing the provincial carbon tax.

Following the provincial throne speech on Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced Bill 1, the Act to Repeal the Carbon Tax, which proposes to end the tax at 12:01 a.m., May 30.

"Even Shell is behind the carbon tax, so it does seem pretty strange," Kloetzel said. "I'm really disturbed with what [Kenney's] actions are, and I really hope he starts to look at the truth and base political action on the truth," she added.

Similar climate demonstrations have been happening for months in Calgary and cities across Canada.

True to the event's name, the next climate strike in Calgary will take place next Friday, May 31, at noon.