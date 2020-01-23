Calgary parents, teachers react as province cancels K-12 classes indefinitely

The sudden closure of K-12 schools and child-care facilities across Alberta due to the coronavirus pandemic has left parents and teachers wondering how to cope.

The province announced around 5 p.m. Sunday that all K-12 schools would be closed to students indefinitely, and along with all licensed child-care facilities, out-of-school care programs and preschools.

"I have no idea what to expect," said Calgary parent Lucyna Pielak, who has three children in Grades 5, 6 and 9 — all attending different schools.

We're both just kind of shell shocked… - Lucyna Pielak, parent

She said she's in a "lucky" position, as the children's father is an unemployed oil and gas worker, so child-care is settled.

But, she said, that doesn't mean she's not struggling with the news.

"We're both just kind of shell shocked and we don't know what it's going to mean long term," she said.

"This is province-wide and I can't even comprehend the scale of that."

Pielak said she's trying to find a middle-ground between panic and composure while speaking with her kids, and said her main priority will be keeping everyone healthy.

As for academically what's next? She doesn't know.

"Are we supposed to start home-schooling our kids? I'm willing to do that, but we don't have the tools…"

Other parents and teachers reacted to the news on social media.

Cannot even process info as my 3 daughters grapple with what no school, no sports, no social life means. Many huge feelings and worries. Hard to quell them without facts but my advice is not to diminish teen feelings. They know this will save lives. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycbe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycbe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abed</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVIDalberta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVIDalberta</a> —@kimpagegluckie

Ok <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abed</a> teachers. We’ve got this. Anyone got any groups going for collaboration? Or a platform for sharing resources? Our strength as teachers is our ability to be flexible and spin on a dime. We can do this. —@cherraolthof

Alberta's education minister said all students will receive final marks and will progress to their next grade level, and Grade 12 students who are eligible to graduate will.

Provincial assessments like provincial achievement tests will be cancelled, while diploma exams essential for post-secondary acceptance will go ahead.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health said the closures are not just due to community transmission of the illness but also challenges with obtaining necessary products and staffing to keep schools open and safe.

Teachers will still work

Teachers and other school staff will still be working, either from schools or from home.

Bob Cocking, president of ATA Local 38 representing Calgary public school teachers, said clear direction will be needed from Alberta Education going forward as teachers already have questions — like how they will be expected to work with no child care.

He said there's also concern from substitute teachers, who will no longer be required. Some, he said, may not have enough hours to qualify for EI.

"It's been crazy," Cocking said.

"School was going to be out in four days for spring break, so if people can look at it that way, we've started our spring break a little earlier," he said. "But because we don't know the duration of this … it will definitely change the way we approach teaching or learning.

Cocking said he's heard that the Calgary Board of Education will provide alternative learning, likely online, for high school students and possibly junior high as well.

"Teachers are teaching professionals. They will find alternate ways to teach their students," he said.

In-person post-secondary classes across the province have also been cancelled. Campuses will remain open, and many universities and colleges are moving to online lessons.

